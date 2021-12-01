Someone Started A Petition To Stop Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith From Speaking On Their Marriage

Chile, the internet is on a mission to silence Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith! Apparently, someone listed as Dexter Morales started a Change.org petition to hush the married couple. And why would Dexter do this? Well, this person seems to be among online users who are desperate to escape media headlines about their marriage.

What Signees Are Saying

According to the petition’s details, it was created on Thanksgiving Day. Since then, it’s garnered more than 1,900 signatures. The only descriptive words about the petition seems to be “Poor Will Smith…” But, the comments are definitely cutting up.

“Everything I learn about this couple is against my will. free us,” KW from Mission Viejo, United States wrote.

“I’m sick and tired of hearing the BS that goes on in their personal lives. It’s exhausting. I’ve muted their names everywhere, AND STILL SEE THIS!! I’m sick of their weirdness. Make it STOP,” MonaLisa Mazvimavi wrote.

“I’m tired. So tired. I feel like I’m a part of their marriage at this point,” Ivory Jones wrote.

“I’ve learned more about this family in the past 3 months than i have in the last 10 years,” Tabi Nya wrote.

The Petition’s Inspiration

If you aren’t aware, Jada, along with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, host a show called ‘Red Table Talk.’ The weekly Facebook Watch series explores a range of topics with occasional guests from the entertainment industry and celebrity world. One of the biggest themes on the show is relationships, including Jada’s once-mysterious union to Will.

In July 2020, the couple revealed to viewers that they had previously temporarily separated. They also, to everyone’s shock, confirmed that Jada had an “entanglement” with August Alsina, which he blasted to the public. And it seems, to some folks, that details about their private life haven’t stopped coming since.

In September of this year, Will told GQ magazine he had also engaged in sexual relationships with other people while married to Jada.

Then, about a month later, Jada sparked another viral moment. She explained the challenges of maintaining a healthy sex life with Will during a ‘Red Table Talk’ episode featuring Gwyneth Paltrow.

A week after that, excerpts of Will’s self-titled memoir began to circulate. Around that time, Oprah Winfrey interviewed Will and inquired about their previously mentioned separation. He hinted that it was not a legal separation, but a free pass to independently find happiness before reuniting again.

He also spoke about having a “spectacular” sex life with Jada at the start of their relationship. Will revealed they “drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months.”

“I started to wonder if this was a competition,” Will Smith said. “Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities. I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or I was going to die trying. In a circulated excerpt of his book, Will also spoke about feeling a “raging jealousy” towards Tupac for his close friendship with Jada.

Well, unfortunately for the ‘Stop interviewing Will and Jada Smith!’ petition, here goes another headline!

