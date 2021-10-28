Someone bought $3,400 worth of SHIB last August. It’s now worth $1.55 billion By Cointelegraph

An address with the foresight to purchase $3,400 worth of (SHIB) last August has seen the value of the coins grow to a whopping $1.55 billion today.
In total the unknown person has bought SHIB 44 times since August 2020 — with $3200 the largest purchase at any one time — and their total holding of 70,200,003,107,594 SHIB is now worth $5.63 billion.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.