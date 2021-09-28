Some in BOJ warned Japan’s recovery might be delayed

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) – A few Bank of Japan policymakers said a full-fledged recovery in the economy might be delayed somewhat, minutes of the bank’s July policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

One member also said the BOJ must be mindful of the risk that China’s economic growth might slow ahead, the minutes showed.

At the July 15-16 meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but cut this year’s growth forecast as emergency curbs to combat the coronarivus pandemic hit consumption.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR