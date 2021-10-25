Some Evergrande bondholders received coupon payment for Sept 23 tranche -sources By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Some China Evergrande Group bondholders have received coupon payments for a dollar bond tranche that was due Sept. 23 and for which the 30-day grace period ended last Saturday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property firm with more than $300 billion in liabilities, had sent $83.5 million to a Citibank trustee account on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

That fund has now been transferred to at least some of the offshore bondholders, said the people on Monday, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

An Evergrande spokesperson said the company did not have a comment.

