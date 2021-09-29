Solomon Partners Names Tim Shea Head of Business Services Investment Banking

Firm Continues Development of New Verticals and Increases its Footprint with the Opening of a Chicago Office

Article content NEW YORK and CHICAGO , Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has hired Tim Shea as a Managing Director and Group Head of its recently launched Business Services group, furthering the firm’s expansion into new verticals. He joins Robbie Kelley, who joined the group as a Managing Director in August 2021. The firm has also expanded its physical presence in the Midwest by adding an office in downtown Chicago to supplement its New York City headquarters and Fort Lauderdale branch.

Article content Mr. Shea and Mr. Kelley specialize in facility and residential services M&A and have distinguished track records in the sector. They have worked together for nearly five years and together bring more than two decades of industry experience and expertise to the firm. “Since our alliance with Natixis in 2016, we have grown from 35 to over 115 bankers; broadened the industries we serve to 14 discrete verticals; and opened two offices in the past year,” said Solomon Partners’ CEO Marc S. Cooper. “In addition to focusing on facility and residential services, Tim will be building a team of high quality, senior M&A professionals to cover the entire business services sector.” Mr. Shea said, “I was attracted to Solomon Partners because of the firm’s M&A focus, momentum, strong culture and reputation in the marketplace. I look forward to continuing to partner with Robbie to serve clients across the facility and residential services sector and aggressively building a preeminent business services franchise focused on market leaders across the services landscape.”