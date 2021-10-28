Solid earnings lift mood on Wall Street ahead of Apple, Amazon results

Table of Contents Article content

Article content Article content Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday as upbeat quarterly earnings from Caterpillar, Merck and Ford helped investors shrug off data that showed U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. Ford Motor Co jumped 11.2% after the carmaker topped third-quarter profit estimates and raised its full-year earnings forecast. Caterpillar Inc added 2.9% after reporting a quarterly profit on high commodity prices, while a quarterly beat and a forecast raise by drugmaker Merck & Co Inc helped its shares gain 4.0%.

Article content Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with technology and real estate among the top gainers. The Commerce Department’s report showed the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annualized rate last quarter, as COVID-19 infections flared up, upending global supply chains and fueling labor and goods shortages. Labor market conditions in the United States continued to improve, with the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropping to a fresh 19-month low last week. “Slower growth in Q3 was the result of a normalization of spending activity and the significant bottlenecks that remained. There are signs of a better development in the fourth quarter,” Bernd Weidensteiner, senior economist at Commerzbank said in a note.

Article content “(The data) will not dissuade the Fed from deciding on a gradual end to its bond purchases next week, given the good situation on the labor market and increasing price risks.” Stellar earnings reports have driven the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to record highs this week, while bringing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to just 0.4% below its all-time peak hit on Sept. 7. Profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 37.6% year-on-year in the third quarter, up from an expected 29.4% rise at the start of the earnings season, according to data from Refinitiv. Focus will also be on earnings reports from Apple Inc and e-commerce giant Amazon.com after market close on Thursday, wrapping up a largely upbeat reporting season for mega-cap technology stocks.