SolFlare Mobile — The First Solana-Native Mobile Digital Wallet By CoinQuora

SolFlare announces the launch of the mobile version of its dApp-enabled wallet.

This will be the first mobile wallet with full Solana features.

It will be available to download on both App Store and Play Store.

SolFlare, the non-custodial digital wallet that is solely built for Solana, announced that it has released a mobile version of its prominent dApp-enabled wallet. This will make it the first Solana mobile wallet that is integrated with full Solana features.

In detail, in SolFlare’s browser-based iteration, it is now considered as one of the most popular digital wallets for SOL. In fact, it is servicing staking for 22% of circulating SOL — which is worth over $16 billion. Notably, its unique feature is its ability to view, stake, and even send both visual and audio non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Similarly, this function will also be incorporated into the SolFlare Mobile Wallet as well.

Likewise, the community-built SolFlare wallet aims to offer an enhanced experience to its users. The team notes that it plans to offer a simple and smooth mechanism like the one provided on desktop — wherein all Solana dApps can be easily accessed. It will also demonstrate the flexibility that the mobile app offers.

However, albeit the lack of features available for desktop users, the SolFlare Mobile Wallet app is expected to include hardware wallet integration — WalletConnect, as well as native token swap features.

Co-founder of SolFlare — Filip Dragoslavic, noted,

We think that opening up the Solana ecosystem to mobile users will be a game-changer for adoption. More and more crypto users are becoming mobile-first every year, and we believe that making the Solana experience easy for these users is key to continuing its explosive growth.

At the moment, mobile wallets that support DeFi and NFTs are not that common outside of . Likewise, the existing mobile wallets that support Solana only allow basic token transfers — which sometimes slows down the growth of the entire user base of Solana. Moreover, mobile wallets with full features have always proved to be a key aspect of engagement in the crypto space. To exemplify, MetaMask’s users utilize its recently released mobile version.

Going back, the SolFlare Mobile wallet is available to download on both App Store and Play Store. As mentioned, this will have all the features that already exist on the web version and browser extension.

Suffice to say, SolFlare Mobile will allow Solana users to store and swap Solana (SOL) token and SPL tokens, as well as stake SOL native tokens. What’s more, it will allow the users to view and send NFTs directly using their smartphones — eradicating its traditional feature that divides mobile and web versions of a wallet.

