SolFlare Announces the Release of Solflare Mobile, the First Fully Featured Solana-Native Mobile Digital Wallet By DailyCoin

SolFlare Announces the Release of Solflare Mobile, the First Fully Featured Solana-Native Mobile Digital Wallet



SolFlare, the wallet built for , has released the mobile version of its popular dApp-enabled wallet, making it the first Solana mobile wallet with full support for key Solana features.

Solflare Mobile is available to download both on App Store and Play Store and it will provide all features already available on the web version and browser extension. Solflare Mobile will facilitate Solana users to seamlessly store and swap SOL and SPL tokens, to stake SOL native tokens and also to view and send NFTs directly from their smartphones, eliminating the traditional feature divide between the mobile and the web versions of a wallet.

Mobile wallets with support for DeFi and NFTs are generally hard to find outside of . Existing mobile wallets supporting Solana only allowed basic token transfers, which likely slowed down the growth of Solana’s user base. Fully-featured mobile wallets have repeatedly proven to be a key aspect of engagement with crypto ecosystems; for example, at least half of MetaMask’s users are using its recently-released mobile version.

SolFlare is a non-custodial digital wallet built specifically for Solana. In its browser-based iteration, Solflare is already one of the most popular digital wallets for Solana. SolFlare is currently servicing staking for 22% of circulating SOL, worth over $16 billion. A unique feature of SolFlare wallet is the ability to view, stake and send both visual and audio NFTs, a function that will also be available on SolFlare Mobile wallet.

The SolFlare community-built wallet aims to offer an experience as simple and smooth as the one provided on desktop, where all Solana dApps are easily accessible, together with the flexibility offered by a mobile app.

While initially lacking the entirety of the features available to desktop users, SolFlare Mobile is expected to add hardware wallet integration, WalletConnect and a native token swap feature soon.

“We think that opening up the Solana ecosystem to mobile users will be a game-changer for adoption”

said Filip Dragoslavic, co-founder of SolFlare,

“More and more crypto users are becoming mobile-first every year, and we believe that making the Solana experience easy for these users is key to continuing its explosive growth”.

