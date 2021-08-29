Soleil Moon Frye On ‘Punky Brewster’ Reboot Being Cancelled – Hollywood Life

The ‘Punky Brewster’ reboot got the axe after just one season — but Soleil Moon Frye is hoping it’ll find a new home while discussing her work with GSK and the Ask2BSure campaign.

Actress Soleil Moon Frye, 45, was disappointed to learn that the Punky Brewster reboot was being cancelled after a short stint on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. Despite the disappointing news, she’s hopeful this isn’t the end to playing the beloved character that made her a household name. “I’ve heard of some talks,” Soleil told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 26 while discussing her work with the campaign which teaches the importance of the meningitis B vaccine in teens. “And I’ve seen a lot of petitions people are signing and it’s very fun to see the fans are sharing their passion about it.”

Soleil shot to fame as a child star in 1984 when viewers were introduced to Punky, a young, precocious girl who was raised by her father who was a foster parent. After four seasons, an animated spin-off It’s Punky Brewster was created and lasted another two years. It was announced in 2020 that Soleil would be reprising the role for a 10 episode arc alongside original cast mates Cherie Johnson and newcomer in the series Freddie Prinze Jr., 45. The network announced the cancellation in Aug. 2021.

The recent news has left the mom to Poet, 16, Jagger, 15, Lyric, 7, and Sonny, 5, feeling sad. “It’s been really emotional!” Soleil said. “The truth is though, if the fans have anything to do with it, I could totally see it going to another home. I have been so blown away by the petitions and the fans coming together and the comments and the excitement and so I feel like there’s Punky power in all of us and we may just see Punky again.”

Even if the show is done for good, the actress still can’t believe she got to recreate her beloved character all of these years later. “Like a dream come true, truly, a dream come true,” Soleil added. “It’s been so fun. I think that also, Punky helped me rediscover my own Punky power which has been so beautiful, so I would say in a time that I needed it most, Punky was really there for me and so no matter what the journey ahead is for me and no matter what happens, I think it is so beautiful that I think Punky really got me through some of the most transformative days of my life.”

It’s days like these Soleil has been counting her blessings after 3 of her 4 children came down with COVID-19. Thankfully, they have recovered, but it made it even more bittersweet to partner with GSK as she plans to take her oldest to get vaccinated next week against the deadly disease which can kill within 24 hours. She’s now using her voice to urge other parents to do the same after educating herself. “One of the groups it effects most is 16 to 23-year-olds,” Soleil said. “It was a real learning process for me.”