Solana Tokens Enter FTX.US NFT Marketplace, Ethereum Is Next By CoinQuora

Solana Tokens Enter FTX.US NFT Marketplace, Ethereum Is Next



FTX.US is expanding support for tokens.

Next, it aims to bring in tokens as well.

The NFT industry continues to boom.

FTX launched its successful NFT marketplace for US-based customers about a month ago. Now, they are happy to announce that FTX.US is expanding its offering. Specifically, the FTX.UX NFT marketplace will now support Solana tokens.

Users on the platform can begin to trade, deposit, and withdraw tokens from the Solana blockchain. These also include Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that conform to the Metaplex token standard.

FTX.US just shared its news on the support expansion a few hours ago. In fact, it also shared another piece of exciting news. Next, the platform aims to support Ethereum-based tokens. The president of FTX.US — Brett Harrison, says

The NFT ecosystem has started to infiltrate pop culture but has been lacking a platform that provides easy access and exposure to the mainstream audience.

In addition, Harrison expresses the platform’s goal of providing simple, safe, and easy tools. He believes that this will help mainstream users in seamlessly trading NFTs through the FTX marketplace.

An added benefit provided by the platform is that users can buy or bid on NFTs with wire or bank transfers. They can also do so directly with credit card transactions. The platform is known to not have a listing fee. However, they do charge a 2% fee for all NFT sales.

Certainly, this is great news for US-based users. Perhaps FTX will bring these offerings to other regions eventually. Initially, when FTX.US made its debut, users could only trade NFTs minted from an interface close to Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Paint.

This led to a rise in simple-looking sketches depicting cartoon fish. Still, much to everyone’s astonishment, the NFT industry continues to boom. Thus, we may see an explosion within the FTX.US NFT marketplace after this announcement.

