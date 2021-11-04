Solana to Soon Surpass BNB and Compete Ethereum, Says Crypto Analyst By CoinQuora

Solana to Soon Surpass BNB and Compete Ethereum, Says Crypto Analyst



(SOL) gears up to exceed (BNB) in market value.

Currently, SOL is now the 4th biggest cryptocurrency globally.

If it flips BNB, SOL will get the chance to compete with (ETH).

In cryptocurrency, overtaking is allowed. Solana (SOL) is eating Tether’s (UDST) lunch while many expect it to soon surpass Binance Coin (BNB) and compete aggressively with Ethereum (ETH). Resulting to this, in terms of crypto ranking, Solana is now the 4th biggest cryptocurrency in the world sitting next to BNB according to a tweet from Watcher.Guru.

In fact, this time around, Solana’s performance in the crypto market portrays that the crypto is ever-ready to do more compared to its previous performance. Honestly, as Solana keeps flipping, we can’t tell if it can be paramount next to the flagship crypto (BTC) after Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) anytime from now on.

JUST IN: $SOL has flipped $USDT in market value and is now the 4th biggest cryptocurrency in the world. pic.twitter.com/3bnXSgCMfa — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 4, 2021

There is nothing like the best judgment at the beginning of everything but, in the end. To fulfill this, the Q4 of this year has been a strike for crypto inspiration and sentiment. And with no doubt, Solana has been one of the most talked-about and the hottest digital assets from nowhere.

Confirming Wacher.Guru’s tweet, Solana (SOL) is trading at a decent price of $240.51 with a threshold value of $72,273,190,485 as its market capitalization in Coingecko, at the time of writing. This market cap has made SOL stand out as the 4th biggest crypto globally.

