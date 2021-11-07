Solana surpasses Cardano, Tether to become fourth-biggest crypto worth $76 billion By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Solana (SOL) surpassed (ADA) and leading stablecoin (USDT) to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

At press time, the net worth of total SOL tokens in circulation was a little over $76 billion, falling only behind ‘s (BNB) $109 billion, Ether’s (ETH) $540 billion, and ‘s (BTC) $1.17 trillion.

Top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap as of 1330 UTC, Nov. 7. Source: Messari
Solana ecosystem in a nutshell. Source: Solanians Telegram Channel
Smart contract platforms comparison. Source: Solwealth
daily price chart featuring rising wedge and price-momentum divergence. Source: TradingView