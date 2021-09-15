Solana Suffers Setback After Network Is Flooded With Transactions By CoinQuora

- rival fell by 15% over 24 hours following a denial-of-service disruption.
- As per reports, a high number of transactions overwhelmed the network.
- Other blockchains suffered setbacks on the same day; Arbitrum One and Ethereum.
Major Ethereum rival — Solana (SOL), has shed 15% of its value over the past 24 hours following a denial-of-service disruption. The entire world watched and participated as the blockchain fell from grace.
September 14, 2021, saw Solana Status’ Twitter (NYSE:) account announcing the instability of Solana’s mainnet beta at 12:38 PM UTC. It shared on Twitter that the mainnet has been suffering intermittent instability over a 45-minute period.
1/ Solana Mainnet Beta encountered a large increase in transaction load which peaked at 400,000 TPS. These transactions flooded the transaction processing queue, and lack of prioritization of network-critical messaging caused th…
