Solana (SOL) Is Today’s Trending Crypto, Hits $100 By CoinQuora

Solana (SOL) Is Today’s Trending Crypto, Hits $100



Solana (SOL) set a new ATH at $100.84.

Many other altcoins have set new ATHs over the last week.

Most altcoins are still showing bullish signals.

The crypto market has been witness to many highs in the past week or so. As rallies, so do most other altcoins. This behavior is usually constant, what with the dip in the earlier months of 2021, Bitcoin fell and so did many altcoins.

Similarly, when Bitcoin rallied a few weeks ago, many altcoins came in running right after it. Just about a week ago, Bitcoin came back up to $50,000. During this time, there came a notable surge in many other altcoins as well.

Solana (SOL) seems to be one of these altcoins that is slowly and steadily gaining traction in the crypto market. In fact, the crypto set a new all-time high …

Continue reading on CoinQuora