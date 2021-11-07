Solana Soars High as New Crypto Projects Emerge By CoinQuora

Solana Soars High as New Crypto Projects Emerge



records a growth rate of over +60% in the past 30 days.

SOL catches the attention of crypto analysts.

The crypto world continues to grow the number of its projects every day, and the need for crypto networks that could support these projects is on the rise. Solana is one of these crypto networks that can support startups or new players in the crypto space. As a result, Solana has become one of the cryptos in the space that attracts the attention of investors around the world. It is also considered as one of the close competitors of ETH.

This made Lark Davis, a crypto analyst create a Solana poll on Twitter (NYSE:):

My current #solana bags include$sol – prime asset$aury – gaming$mer – stable swaps$port – borrowing lending What Solana coins do you own? — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) November 6, 2021

In the poll created by Lark, he asked his followers about what Solana coins they own or they bag. This poll gathers a lot of different answers from his followers and has been retweeted over 80 times. With this, we can say that many people in the crypto world believe in the technology of Solana.

However, there are also some issues that are circulating in the Twitter world that involve Solana.

Mr. Whale, the CEO of DigiWhales tweeted some things about this. “After an audit, it was discovered that Solana lied about their supply. Instead of being 8 million, it’s 20 million. They lied & had 12M coins hidden in a “market maker” wallet. They’re also partnered with , which is why I stay very far away.” — he tweeted.

Regardless, this is not the first time crypto networks have faced this kind of issue inside the space. Therefore, it is already up to the users to do their own research and decide which is the right crypto to invest in. At the time of writing, Solana trades at a bullish price of $255 with a growth rate of +65% in the past 30 days.

