Solana secondary NFT sales reach half a billion in three months By Cointelegraph

Solana secondary NFT sales reach half a billion in three months

Matilda Colman
Secondary sales volume for (SOL) based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) has reached almost $500 million since the start of August.

According to data from CryptoSlam, secondary sales of Solana NFTs have generated a total of roughly $497.7 million from around 348,000 transactions as of Nov. 2, with the average sale per NFT tallying in at $1,500.

Secondary NFT sales volume on Solana: CryptoSlam
Degenerate Ape NFTs: Degenerate Ape Academy