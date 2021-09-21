Solana Says Bots Generated Transactions That Flooded the Network on Sept. 14 By CoinQuora

Solana Says Bots Generated Transactions That Flooded the Network on Sept. 14



Solana attributed the 17-hour blackout to bots.

They said bots spammed the network as Grape launched its IDO on DEX Raydium.

Solana attributed the 17-hour blackout to a denial-of-service attack targeting decentralized exchange (DEX) on Sep. 14.

According to the Solana Foundation, bots affected the Grape Protocol IDO on Raydium with around 400,000 transactions per second (TPS), causing the latest blackouts.

Solana explained the cause of the latest blackout in a blog post on Sept. 21. The team addressed its community. They noted that bots spammed the network as Grape launched its IDO on DEX Raydium last Tuesday at 12:00 UTC.

This resulted in Solana’s network’s validators crashing after running out of storage. Thus, the network went down for less than 24-hour. However, Solana engineers and more than 1,000 validat…

