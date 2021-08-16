Solana price soars to new highs with DeFi project launch, $70M DEX funding By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Solana price soars to new highs with DeFi project launch, $70M DEX funding

Solana blockchain’s native asset, SOL, soared to a new record high on Monday.

The exchange rate rose by 26.12% to $65.467 on the Binance exchange after traders assessed a flurry of infrastructural developments in the Solana ecosystem, including a recent $70-million crowdfund to support its blockchain-powered decentralized exchange, Mango Markets.

Top 10 crypto assets’ performance. Source: Messari
SOL/USD daily price chart featuring its overbought RSI. Source: TradingView