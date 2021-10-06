Solana Now Available on Paysafe’s Skrill and NETELLER By CoinQuora

Solana Now Available on Paysafe’s Skrill and NETELLER



Paysafe’s Skrill and NETELLER add to their services.

Skrill and NETELLER users can now buy and sell Solana.

Solana records over 46 billion dollars in total market cap.

Global merchant services provider Paysafe, renowned for enabling businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly, announces that Skrill and NETELLER customers can now buy and sell Solana. Due to the inclusion of Paysafe to the Skrill and NETELLER, Solana can be bought and sold directly using fiat currency.

More so, Skrill and NETELLER users can handle their Solana profile directly in the Paysafe app. Just like the other 37 cryptocurrencies accessible on the two digital wallet apps such as , , Chainlink, , and so on. Equally, users can set up custom price alerts to notify them of vital information — as well as set up automated and recurring purchases.

At the moment, the offering is not available in the U.S. Instead, it is now live in all the countries where Skrill and NETELLER cryptocurrency services are obtainable across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Head of Crypto, Skrill, and NETELLER, at Paysafe, Jordan Stoev asserts that Solana is a very exciting addition to their growing crypto offering of both Skrill and NETELLER. Further, he adds;

“Solana is growing at a rapid pace, not just in value but in developer attention and the variety of projects building on it. With its high performance and ecosystem support, we believe many of our users will be excited about the opportunity to buy and sell this currency.”

Furthermore, Stoev noted that since the start of the pandemic and the recent interest in cryptocurrencies over the last couple of years, they are excited to launch new features such as the addition of Solana. Moreover, the platform is continually looking to provide new and secure ways for its users to interact with their money in a way that is convenient for them.

Over and above, Solana is one of the few cryptos that has been speculated to hit the moon soon. Investors, exchanges have begun to see its prospect. Hence, many are showing interest in crypto. With an active ecosystem of DeFi and NFT projects, Solana is a blockchain platform that uses SOL tokens. Solana claims to be able to process a rapid 50,000 transactions per second without compromising its decentralization.

What’s more, Skrill is a digital multi-currency provider that makes online money transactions easy, secure, fast, and cheap since 2001. Skrill is known as a leading global money payment solution for people’s business and pleasure. Also, they help to meet the needs of businesses worldwide. Likewise, help them build a global customer base and drive growth.

Not to mention, NETELLER is a digital wallet that offers people the ability to send and spend money online from a simple account founded in 1999. It allows customers to upload funds from credit and debit cards, bank accounts, and a variety of alternative payment methods. In turn, those funds can be sent to friends and family or spent online.

Paysafe Limited is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020.

