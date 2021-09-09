Solana Never Stops its Upsurge — Will SOL Rockets to $400 Soon? By CoinQuora

- Solana touched a new all-time high of $214.62 today.
- SOL flips the market ranking position of (XRP).
- SOL price might reach $400 if the current bullish trend continues.
Solana is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the market. Despite the overall bearish market, SOL hit a new record of $214.62 today.
Behind SOL’s success is the growing reputation of the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Moreover, Solana’s insight and knowledge provider Solanians made a recent tweet on Twitter (NYSE:) about SOL’s ecosystem overview.
#solanaszn@solana ecosystem overview
New era, new image, new insights
Another gift for youNew Solana spreadsheet: https://t.co/dOn5H…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.