Solana Native Soldex AI — Renewing Hope For DEX and AI By CoinQuora

Solana Native Soldex AI — Renewing Hope For DEX and AI



Soldex utilizes the blockchain to overcome the common DEX problems.

The project runs on the fastest blockchain with the lowest fees.

The project presents AI-powered algorithmic trading for a decentralized exchange.

Over the last year, many assets have been hitting the market. Over 12,000 coins are currently being circulated on exchanges and swaps, to be exact. Technical issues have plagued this wave of assets since most of them are either ERC20 tokens or wrapped ERC20 tokens which rely on the ERC20 network regardless.

Efficiency

Soldex is a new exchange that utilizes Solana to overcome all the problems that DEX websites are currently facing, namely the poor performance that the ERC20 network is currently facing. Solana is more efficient, with a capacity to handle more than 50,000 transactions per second – often for less than $0.00001 per transaction – on the Solana network.

Liquidity

Decentralized exchanges have always been a second choice to centralized ones like Binance and FTX, namely for the liquidity of the assets, which causes slippage, and traders do not like slippage because it can simply ruin the entire trade. Soldex fixes this problem by incentivizing liquidity which most centralized exchanges do not even offer.

AI-Powered Algorithmic Trading

Algorithmic trading is a force to be reckoned with. It is something that every trader anticipates affecting the market. So far, we have seen trading bots working with centralized exchanges, whether it is a feature in the exchange itself or through 3rd party apps. Soldex is offering the first trading bots for a decentralized exchange which will pave the way for a new generation of algorithmic trading away from centralized exchanges and in the comfort of your private wallet.

We have recently heard of many apps that are being powered by GPT3 A.I., which is technically the most sophisticated A.I. in the market, learning and improving as it goes. These new A.I.-powered bots will surely evolve algorithmic trading into something much bigger and more sophisticated.

Soldex Features

Permissionless: Trade perpetual on any pairing. Our governance will ensure that the best trading pairs are available and that only the safest oracles are used.

Efficiently Incentivized Liquidity: Liquidity pool trading is predicated on having enough assets in each pool to facilitate instant trades. Soldex addresses this requirement by incentivizing users to deposit assets and provide liquidity.

Community Governance: Token holders can establish consensus by voting on governance proposals or introducing new proposals for a vote.

Ecosystem Foundation Layer: Attract assets and build incentives that can empower an ecosystem of financial products.

Real-Time Settlement and Light-Speed swaps: Faster and more efficient trading experience.

Soldex is currently in the midst of conducting a private sale, offering SOLX tokens to interested retail investors.

