Solana is now in price discovery as SOL shows strength below $70 all-time highs By Cointelegraph

Solana (SOL), the in-house token of decentralized computing platform Solana, continued major gains on Tuesday to become a top 10 cryptocurrency.

1-hour candle chart (FTX). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed SOL/USD gain another 15% on Tuesday, briefly passing $72.

1-hour candle chart (Binance). Source: TradingView