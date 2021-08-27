Solana hits record high with SOL price up over 218% in six weeks — What’s behind the rally? By Cointelegraph

Home Business Solana hits record high with SOL price up over 218% in six...

Solana hits record high with SOL price up over 218% in six weeks — What's behind the rally?

Solana (SOL) prices printed another milestone of nearly $85 high on Aug. 27 as traders assessed a flurry of optimistic fundamentals, including Solana’s potential foray into Wall Street.

On Aug. 24, digital asset management firm Osprey Funds registered a first-of-its-kind Solana fund with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In doing so, the New York firm hinted at giving institutional exposure to SOL markets as the token’s value surged by more than 4,300% in 2021.

Solana daily price chart. Source: TradingView.com
4H chart featuring an ascending channel setup. Source: TradingView.com