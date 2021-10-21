Solana gains over 26% in two days — $250 SOL price target next? By Cointelegraph

Solana’s SOL coin rallied higher on Oct. 21 as traders shifted focus from (BTC) to the most promising altcoins.

Notably, the price of SOL increased by more than 11% to over $196 a token, the highest level since Sept. 11. Combined with the gains recorded in the previous 36 hours, SOL was up by as much as 26%.

daily price chart. Source: TradingView
SOL/USD daily price chart featuring a bullish pennant. Source: TradingView