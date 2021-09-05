Solana extends rally with another new high — Why is SOL price up by 70% in one week? By Cointelegraph

Solana (SOL) started Friday at a new record high as investors continued to bet positively on its success in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFT) sector.

The exchange rate reached $146.28 for the first time in history, following a 35% month-to-date rally. The huge upside move lifted the pair’s returns for the year above 7,500%, taking Solana’s market capitalization over $41 billion to make it the seventh-most valuable project in the cryptocurrency space.

SOL/USD daily chart featuring RSI. Source: TradingView