Solana chart ‘bull flag’ eyes $250 despite SOL price down 40% since last week By Cointelegraph

Solana (SOL) price extended its slide on Sept. 17 as a major network outage over the past week — pointing to heightened security risks — hit traders’ confidence.
The exchange rate fell up to 13.27% to its intraday low of $133.53 in a corrective trend that began after it topped out near $221.38 on Sept 9. As a result, SOL’s price has crashed by almost 40% since its all-time high last week, despite more than tripling its value in the past 30 days.
