Solana-Based SolRazr to Deploy Launchpad and Conduct IDO By CoinQuora

Solana-based platform SolRazr recently announced two upcoming events for the project. Firstly, the platform will be releasing its launchpad on October 4, 2021. Aside from this, SolRazr will also be having its initial dex offering (IDO) that will be launched via its native platform.

The project introduced a decentralized developer ecosystem for Solana and has been actively improving its platform. It aims to be the go-to fundraising platform for projects with the goal of developing software solutions within Solana. Particularly, the platform focuses on providing a high-performance network for DeFi.

In the IDO, the project will offer its native crypto token called SOLR. The objective is to secure $250k in funds. Details of the IDO such as the number of tokens o…

