Solana-Based SolRazr Raises $1.5M in Funding Rounds By CoinQuora

Solana-Based SolRazr Raises $1.5M in Funding Rounds



SolRazr, a platform based in Solana, has announced the launch of three decentralized developer ecosystems, including Launchpad, Accelerator, and Developer Tools.

Recently, it closed a $1.5 million funding round from Moonrock Capital, Ascensive Assets, and Morningstar Ventures. Several notable funds including Genesis Block Ventures, Divergence, Genblock Capital, CMS Holdings, PANONY, and Skynet Trading participated in the round. Meanwhile, angel investors were also present such as Sam Kazemian from Frax Finance, Leo Cheng from CREAM, Santiago R Santos, and Chris McCann.

SolRazr is designed to support the growth of

