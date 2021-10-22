Solana Based Play-to-Earn Startup MonkeyBall raises $3M From Crypto’s Top VCs and Founders By DailyCoin

Solana Based Play-to-Earn Startup MonkeyBall raises $3M From Crypto’s Top VCs and Founders



Play-to-Earn startup and NFT game MonkeyBall has announced the completion of its latest funding round, raising over $3 million from a large cohort of both venture and angel investors.

MonkeyBall is a fast, turn-based, play-to-earn arcade soccer game that can be described as an intersection between FIFA Street and Final Fantasy. In the game, each user controls a team of four monkeys with the objective of winning matches against other teams. Users are able to earn tokens for each victory, though they can also be gained by buying stadiums, hosting games or even by cheering for winning teams while attending other games.

MonkeyBall offers a high production value, AAA-grade gaming experience and is being developed on the Unity game engine, allowing it to deploy on both Desktop and Mobile. The game is being developed by a team with unmatched experience in both game development and crypto.

The company behind MonkeyBall has now collected the funds necessary to complete and launch the game, with a $3M investment round from a list of angels, crypto-native and “traditional” venture funds, and exchanges. Specifically, the investment was made by Capital , Republic, NFX, iAngels, Longhash, CMS, Jump Capital, Youbi, Morningstar Ventures, Banter Capital, Ascentive Assets, MarketAcross, Node Capital, ZBS Capital, Metaversal, Collider, BFF and 6th Man Ventures

Angels who took part in the investment round are Shalom Meckenzie and founders of DraftKings (NASDAQ:); Noam Lanir founder of Livermore, Tamir Carmi co-founder of IronSource; founders from Dafabet, Nimrod Lehavi, co-founder of Simplex; Yoni Assia, co-founder of eToro; Joe Mccann, Yenwen Feng, Shao-Kang Lee, co-founders of Perpetual Protocol and Shahaf Bar-Geffen the CEO of Coti who will serve as MonkeyBall’s Chairman

“Truly excited to unveil this amazing roster of investors who are supporting MonkeyBall,”

said Oren Langberg, Head of Marketing at MonkeyBall

“Play-to-earn is an exciting and quickly growing application for blockchain and NFTs, but it’s not easy to find games with great production quality. The first play-to-earn game to truly become mainstream is still in the future, and we are hard at work to realize that future for MonkeyBall.”

“Play-to-earn games are a revolution in how gamers interface with the virtual world,”

says Shalom Mckenzie, of DraftKings.

“Gaming and NFTs will be the first true mass appeal application of blockchain, all that is missing is to actually make a game that would stand tall among AAA titles. I believe the Monkey Ball (NYSE:) team has what it takes to get there.”

Gigi Levi of NFX added:

“As an early-stage investor in some of the most successful mobile/casual gaming start-ups in the world, we at NFX have been looking at the booming play-to-earn market for a while now. We believe that the space will only continue to grow, and that the winners will be those teams that combine the best of blockchain know-how with amazing game-design capabilities, that know how to utilize and unite the best of both Blockchain and “traditional” gaming sectors. MonkeyBall is the best one we’ve seen yet!’

Continue reading on DailyCoin