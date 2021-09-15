Solana and Arbitrum knocked offline while Ethereum evades attack By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Solana and Arbitrum knocked offline while Ethereum evades attack

Surging rival, Solana (SOL), has shed 15% of its value over the past 24 hours after suffering a denial-of-service disruption.

On Sept. 14 at 12:38 pm UTC, Twitter (NYSE:) account Solana Status announced that Solana’s mainnet beta had been suffering intermittent instability over a 45-minute period.

: CoinGecko