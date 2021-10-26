SOL Climbing Ranks — Finally Flipped XRP By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Breaking: SOL Climbing Ranks — Finally Flipped XRP



Altcoin Daily tweeted some good news for the community last night.

According to the tweet, SOL has flipped XRP.

At the time of writing, SOL is now at rank 6 while XRP is at 5th in CoinMarketCap.

It is indeed a good morning for the Solana community. Altcoin Daily, one of the most followed accounts regarding crypto news, sparked a conversation on Twitter (NYSE:) last night. In the tweet, Altcoin Daily announced that Solana has flipped XRP.

Solana $SOL has flipped $XRP! — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) October 25, 2021

The Twitter crypto space shared varied opinions on the matter. Most are glad to hear the news and some even speculate that Solana (SOL) will continue to grow. There is one user (@ishcoindaytrade), who seems to be a big SOL enthusiast who said: It’s coming for #Cardano next! Wouldn’t surprise me if $SOL flips $ADA by the end of the month. Next target — $BNB.

This image above clearly shows SOL has now flipped XRP. Evidently, it is now at the 6th spot in the Top 10 Today’s Cryptocurrency Prices by market cap in CoinMarketCap. Similarly, Solana bullish with a 2.28% increase for the past 24 hours and now trades at $207.76.

On the other hand, (XRP) also shows green signs that indicate its growth as well. As seen in the image above, it increased by 2.53% in the past 24 hours and now trades at $1.12. This remarkable feat of Solana has surely given a more solid reason for its community to remain faithful to the digital asset. As one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks today, the public can only wait and see how Solana will reach greater heights in the future

