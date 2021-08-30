SOL burn? Solana price hits $100 for the first time after mysterious ‘Ignition’ event revealed By Cointelegraph

Solana (SOL) prices rose on Aug. 30 as traders speculated on what appeared to be a key but mysterious feature launch later this week.

The exchange rate climbed to a new record high of $103.06 following a 9.35% intraday rally. The upside move surfaced days after Solana introduced “Ignition” on their official media handles. However, the team provided little details about the tool but prompted the community to guess that it would be about burning SOL tokens.

Snapshot from Solana’s official Reddit community page concerning Ignition. Source: Reddit
SOL/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView.com