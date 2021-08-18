Software firm Postman valued at $5.6 bln after funding round

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Software company Postman said on Wednesday it was valued at $5.6 billion after raising $225 million in a funding round led by venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, which is an existing investor in the company. Founded in the Indian city of Bengaluru in 2014, Postman is an application programming interface (API) platform. APIs are software that act as an intermediary between applications. The San Francisco-based company has over 17 million users and 500,000 organizations on its platform, it said.