Softchoice to Participate in TD Technology Conference

TORONTO — Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today announced that Company management will participate in the TD Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The conference is being held virtually this year and the Company will be participating in a Fireside Chat and 1×1 meetings with institutional investors. The Fireside Chat with Softchoice’s President & CEO Vince De Palma is scheduled for Tue., Nov 16 at 10:25 AM Eastern time and is available at the following link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/technov2021/21Lv66.cfm