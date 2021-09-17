SoftBank’s Vision Fund sold 57 million Coupang shares for $1.69 billion By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund sold 57 million shares in South Korean e-retailer Coupang Inc for about $1.69 billion, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.
Vision Fund sold 57 million Coupang shares at $29.685 each, and holds 568.2 million shares of the e-commerce firm following the sale, the filing showed https://
Coupang declined to comment.
In August, Vision Fund posted a first-quarter profit of 236 billion yen ($2.15 billion).
($1 = 109.8800 yen)
