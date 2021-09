Article content

TOKYO — SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund has sold shares in South Korea’s major mail order firm Coupang for about $1.69 billion, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Friday, citing a U.S. regulatory filing.

SoftBank sold 57 million Coupang shares at $29.685 each, the report said.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)