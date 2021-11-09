SoftBank shares jump 10% on $9 billion buyback By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp’s logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp shares jumped 10% on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, a day after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares.

The buyback announcement came after SoftBank crashed to a quarterly loss as the value of its holdings slumped amid weakness in tech shares and a regulatory crackdown in China.

SoftBank’s shares quadrupled during a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback launched in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but had slid 40% from a peak in May amid a lack of positive catalysts for the stock.

The repurchase period for the latest buyback – SoftBank’s second-largest – runs to Nov. 8 next year.

($1 = 113.3500 yen)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR