SoftBank backs Steven Mnuchin’s $2.5 bln private equity fund

SoftBank Group will invest in a $2.5 billion private equity fund set up by former U.S. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Japanese conglomerate said on Wednesday without disclosing the size of the investment.

The fund, Liberty Strategic Capital, will be backed by SoftBank’s $40 billion second Vision Fund and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, which said it will contribute roughly 2% of the total amount raised so far.

Liberty Strategic Capital was launched this year and is based in Israel, according to startup data platform PitchBook https://pitchbook.com/profiles/investor/469990-18#overview.