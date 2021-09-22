SoftBank backs Steven Mnuchin’s $2.5 billion private equity fund

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, December 2, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) – SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund had invested in a $2.5 billion private equity fund set up by former U.S. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Financial Times.

Mnuchin’s Liberty Strategic Capital, which was launched earlier this year, recently raised funds from sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the report said on Wednesday.

