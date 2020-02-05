Sofia Richie will never keep up with the Kardashians: here's why

Sofia Richie will not make more appearances in keeping up with the Kardashians. Scott Disick's girlfriend talked to Tonight entertainment at the inauguration of the flagship store Marcell Von Berlin in Los Angeles, and said he is focusing on his acting career instead of participating in reality shows.

Richie said ET & # 39; s Katie Krause why fans shouldn't expect a Kuwk Cameo next season.

"Well, because I want to go into acting!" Richie explained. “I feel that, for a while, I stopped at things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year of) without fear! I will do acting things very soon. Great things are happening and I'm really excited about that. "

Richie was part of a Kuwk episode in October when he went on vacation with Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of their three children. Despite the awkward moments in the episode between the strange trio, which included a family dinner and a strange experience in the jacuzzi, Richie's decision not to appear on the show in the future was due to her acting career, not Kardashian

The model says that the roles she is reading at the moment are "somewhat similar,quot; to her, and that makes them easy to interpret. He added that "really, really,quot; enjoys it.

Richie admitted that growing up as the daughter of the music icon Lionel Richie and the younger sister of Nicole Richie, who had her own hit reality show almost 20 years ago, made her feel like she was trapped in everyone's shadow.

She explained that she is very different from her father and her sister, so she is navigating in her own lane, and that has been a great experience for her.

In addition to KuwkRichie also appeared in her boyfriend's spin-off Flip it like Disick Last summer, and at the end of the season, she and Disick planned to move together to a house in Malibu. ME! He has not officially picked up that series for another season. But, if they do, the chances of Sofia Richie making an appearance are quite slim.

New episodes of keeping up with the Kardashians will return to E! later this year.



