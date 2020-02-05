Sofia Richie reveals why she will no longer appear on & # 39; KUWTK & # 39;

Sofia Richie, Lionel Richie's daughter and current girlfriend of Scott Disick, has shared why viewers will see her less and less (if they do) in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"Well, because I want to go into acting," he told ET. "I feel that, for a while, I stopped at things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year of) without fear. I will do acting things very soon."

Disick is Kourtney Kardashian's daddy baby. Sofia has been dating Disck for a couple of years, but she hasn't appeared too often on the show. Last year, it was reported that Kris Jenner was desperate to make Sofia part of the program to increase grades, but she was not very interested.

Sofia is already considering some potential roles.

"The roles I am reading right now are similar to mine, so they are easy to interpret and really, I really enjoy it," said Sofia.