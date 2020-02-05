Sofia Richie reveals why she will no longer appear on & # 39; KUWTK & # 39;

Sofia Richie, Lionel Richie's daughter and current girlfriend of Scott Disick, has shared why viewers will see her less and less (if they do) in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"Well, because I want to go into acting," he told ET. "I feel that, for a while, I stopped at things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is (the year of) without fear. I will do acting things very soon."

