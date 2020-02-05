Social networks react when Gayle King asks Lisa Leslie if she thinks Kobe Bryant's legacy is complicated due to past accusations

Twitter is evaluating Gayle King's last interview where he sat down with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie.

During the interview, he asked Lisa if she thinks about past accusations against the deceased. Kobe Bryant complicate your legacy Lisa's response has led her to receive praise from fans everywhere!

%MINIFYHTMLa105174787cf0345e7dc25e068c8743011% %MINIFYHTMLa105174787cf0345e7dc25e068c8743012%

Gayle visited Lisa at her home in Florida for the interview and before knowing the status of her legacy. Lisa talked about how Kobe was actively working to change people's perceptions of women's basketball. Lisa said: "I was really making the change. I was changing the mentality of other men more than anyone. It is validating us if you want, these young ladies who are playing, the fact that he is enjoying and having fun with a great basketball."

She went on to talk about how she would spend more time in the WNBA games than in the Lakers games because of her daughter Gigi because she wanted to see certain players.

Lisa went on to talk about when she met Kobe, just before she started her rookie season with the Lakers. She remembered how much she admired Michael Jordan, and he would study every detail of his tapes.

Of course, Kobe would create his own legacy and become a basketball legend after playing with the Lakers for 20 seasons.

Also during the interview, Gayle mentioned that some people have said that Kobe's legacy is complicated due to charges of sexual assault in the past. Then he asked Lisa if she thought her legacy was complicated too.

Check out Lisa's answer below and what other people say on social media.

Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kobe-bryant-lisa-leslie-says-nba-legend-was-changing-mindsets-on-wnba/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94