Social Media Responds To President Biden’s New COVID-19 Mandate

On Thursday, after President Joe Biden introduced the new COVID-19 mandates, social media had mixed reactions.

With several hashtags trending, including #KingBiden and #IWillNotComply, people on Twitter had a lot to say about the updates.

As we reported, Biden introduced new vaccine guidelines for larger companies with 100 or more employees, health care and federal workers to tackle the latest rise of the Delta variant.

During a press conference, Biden stated that his patience was wearing thin with those who have decided against the free vaccine, “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he expressed.

He also said vaccinated America is growing “frustrated” with the millions of people who have not received the vaccine and fuel the spread of COVID.

“While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact: We’re in a tough stretch and it could last for awhile,” CNN also reports.

On Friday, he took to Twitter and asked, “What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?” Biden continued, “We have made the vaccinations free, safe, and convenient. The vaccine has FDA approval. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. Do the right thing.”

