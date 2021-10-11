Social Media Responds To A Report That States Jelani Day’s Body Was Alleged Found Without Organs

*The contents of this story may be considered graphic*

#TSRPrayersUp: On Sunday, people on social media reacted to an explosive report from Chicago-Sun Times that alleged #JelaniDay’s body was found without any organs. In the report, it’s stated that Day’s organs were “completely liquefied.”

“The corpse had no eyeballs, only sockets. The river’s water had run her course, soaking the body through and through,” Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It was also reported that a forensic pathologist hired by the family could not locate Jelani’s brain, organs, or spleen.”The family’s private forensic pathologist could find no brain, according to Day and her attorney. No organs. Neither liver. Nor spleen.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the report also stated that Day’s body “suffered innumerable fish and turtle bites and was maggot-infested,” according to Bezner, the family attorney.

Day’s “genitalia were unidentifiable” and the family’s private forensic pathologist determined to be “flayed” or without skin, according to the county coroner’s forensic pathologist, Chicago-Sun Times reports.

The family attorney also stated that an investigation is still ongoing, and she plans to seek a “plausible” explanation for Jelani Day’s badly decomposed body.

“I’m really trying to ask questions and not go down the path of a lot of conspiracy because I think it’s easy to go that way,” Bezner said.

As previously reported, Jelani Day went missing on August 24th, and his body was found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4th. But it wasn’t until Sept. 24th the coroner confirmed that the body belonged to Jelani.

In an interview with CNN, Jelani’s mother, Carmen, stated that authorities suggested her son drove to the river bank, stripped his clothes, and walked in the river. She adamantly denied that myth and stated Jelani could swim. She also said her son wasn’t depressed or in an unhealthy mental state, at the time of his death.

Please continue to keep Jelani’s family in your prayers.

