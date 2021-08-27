Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

While many people were calling for Da Baby’s cancellation, it appears that Kanye West was making calls to get baby on a track, “Jail.” Last night at Donda’s listening event, Kanye debuted Da Baby’s verse at his third listening party at Chicago’s Soldier Stadium.

Once people realized that Jay Z’s verse, which was played at the last two listening events for ‘Donda’ appeared had been removed, there were mixed reactions.

A few people seemed to be impressed and actually liked Da Baby’s verse but others weren’t here for it all.

A person tweeted, “kanye added a dababy verse to his song after everyone was tryna cancel him #Donda.” Another person asked, “KANYE TOOK OUT JAY-Z FOR DABABY???#DONDA”

People who were loving the version with Da Baby stated, “Okay but why did Dababy spit more than jay #DONDA.” Someone else who seemed to be impressed wrote, “Jesus I never heard da baby sound like that #donda.” Another person who seemingly shared the same sentiments stated, “Dababy carred #Donda”

As you know, Donda also set himself on fire during the third installment. If setting himself on fire wasn’t enough, Kanye also had a mock wedding with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. As you know, the two did file for divorce, but she joined him on set wearing a custom white Balenciaga gown, which sparked rumors of the two reconciling.

Kanye even had Marilyn Manson, Shenseea, and Da Baby at the Chicago event.

If you recall, the highly anticipated album was set to be released in July. As of now, no official date of the release has been given.

Roomies, what do you think of this?

