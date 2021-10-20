Social Media Outraged At Donald Trump’s Statement About Colin Powell Following His Passing—“He Made Plenty Of Mistakes, But Anyway, May He Rest In Peace”

Roommates, social media has erupted following Donald Trump’s message regarding the death of Colin Powell, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19 and a long cancer battle. Since he is banned from all social media platforms, Trump released a statement on his personal website that most people labelled a “disgusting” way to honor the late Colin Powell.

While many didn’t expect Donald Trump to exhibit any class or dignity with his remarks about Colin Powell—they likely didn’t expect his official statement to be so jaw-droppingly cold and tasteless.

His official statement read:

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO [Republican in name only], if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

Within minutes after Trump’s statement was released, he was a top trending topic on social media, as he was slammed by practically everyone for his remarks less than 24 hours after Colin Powell sadly passed away.

As we previously reported, a source familiar with General Powell’s condition revealed that he had multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells that suppresses the body’s immune response. It’s noted that although he was fully vaccinated, those who are immunocompromised, have a chance at contracting the virus.

Colin Powell’s longtime chief of staff, Peggy Cifrino, also confirmed to CNN that he suffered from Parkinson’s as well, stating, “in addition to multiple myeloma, Colin Powell also had Parkinson’s which put him at high risk with an immunocompromised system.”

We want to continue to send our condolences to Colin Powell’s loved ones during this difficult time.

