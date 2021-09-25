Social Media Buzz: Meng Back in China, U.K. Gas Shortage, Huobi

Article content (Bloomberg) — What’s buzzing on social media this morning: Chinese social media users gave a hero’s welcome to Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co., as she returned to the country three years after her arrest in Canada. Her flight’s path to Shenzhen, where Huawei is based, was trending on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform. The landing was broadcast live by state media.Two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, arrived in Calgary on Saturday. They were detained by China within days of Meng’s arrest in December 2018.

Article content Brexit is trending again as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet are now preparing a policy U-turn to ease work visas for European truckers to quell panic-buying at gas stations triggered by a shortage of fuel-delivery drivers. Johnson rode to power on a Brexit campaign that pledged to cut immigration from the European Union. But the U.K. now faces growing shortages of fuel and food, and an increase in living costs. Huobi, China’s largest Bitcoin exchange, has halted new registrations for domestic users, taking one of the first actions to comply with Beijing’s latest crypto ban. China banned all crypto transactions and vowed to root out mining of digital assets on Friday.Bitcoin extended its decline on Saturday, falling 0.6% since 5 p.m. Friday to $42,707 at 7 a.m. in New York, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.