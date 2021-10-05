Social conservative and economic reformer elected to lead Australia’s most populous state

Article content

CANBERRA — Dominic Perrottet, a social conservative and economic reformer, was on Tuesday elected as the new state premier of New South Wales, which will within weeks exit a months-long COVID-19 lockdown that has battered its economy.

Gladys Berejiklian last week resigned as premier of Australia’s most populous state after after a corruption watchdog said it was investigating whether she was involved in conduct that “constituted or involved a breach of public trust.”

In a vote of the ruling Liberal party, Perrottet – the state’s Treasurer – was elected as Berejiklian’s replacement, beating Planning Minister Rob Stokes by 39 votes to five.