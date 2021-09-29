SocGen to pay $1.5 mln civil fine to settle U.S. CFTC charges

Article content

WASHINGTON — Société Générale S.A. has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission charges of failing to comply with certain swap dealer requirements, the agency said on Wednesday.

Société Générale failed to comply with requirements for disclosing mid-market marks to counterparties and reported inaccurate swap valuation data, the CFTC said in a statement.

Societe Generale did not admit or deny the CFTC’s findings. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)