SocGen to pay $1.5 million civil fine to settle U.S. CFTC charges By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Société Générale (PA:) S.A. has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission charges of failing to comply with certain swap dealer requirements, the agency said on Wednesday.
Société Générale failed to comply with requirements for disclosing mid-market marks to counterparties and reported inaccurate swap valuation data, the CFTC said in a statement.
Societe Generale (OTC:) did not admit or deny the CFTC’s findings.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.