Home Business SocGen to pay $1.5 million civil fine to settle U.S. CFTC charges...

SocGen to pay $1.5 million civil fine to settle U.S. CFTC charges By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of French bank Societe Generale is seen outside a bank building in Paris, France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Société Générale (PA:) S.A. has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission charges of failing to comply with certain swap dealer requirements, the agency said on Wednesday.

Société Générale failed to comply with requirements for disclosing mid-market marks to counterparties and reported inaccurate swap valuation data, the CFTC said in a statement.

Societe Generale (OTC:) did not admit or deny the CFTC’s findings.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©